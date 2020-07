It has been over six months since the first case of coronavirus was detected in China's Wuhan province. More than half a million people across have since lost their lives to the killer disease. Various drugs have been touted as a cure for COVID-19, but medical experts are yet to come up with the 'magic bullet' that can claim a decisive victory over the pandemic that has left a trail of destruction world over--emotional and financial.

We take a look at the drugs which are being used in India for the treatment of COVID-19. None of them is proven treatments; most are still undergoing clinical trials or studies and have been approved for “emergency use” or as an “off-label” drug during the pandemic.

Approved as a treatment in mild cases and as prophylactic.

Compelling data from multiple large clinical trials such as WHO’s SOLIDARITY and UK’s RECOVERY trials show HCQS does not show benefits in treatment.

Studies on prophylaxis benefit ongoing and have shown some benefit, however, it is not yet conclusive.

USFDA revoked Emergency Use Authorisation, India moved the drug out of treatment protocol for severe cases.

Side-effects: Severe heart arrhythmia.

An oral antiviral drug, fast-tracked by Drug Controller General of India Received Emergency Use Authorisation for treatment of mild or moderate infections.

The drug not approved in the EU or US.

Approval based on Glenmark’s clinical trial of 150 mild to moderate patients. Early data showed reduction in fever. Trials completed and results are awaited.

Additional clinical trial data of 80 patients in China showed a decrease in viral load.

Contraindications: Cannot be given to patients with severe renal complications, hepatic impairment, pregnant and lactating women.

Glenmark sells brand Fabiflu, at Rs75 / tablet, reduced from Rs 103 earlier. The company has also started a post-marketing surveillance study of 1000 patients.

Dr Reddys Labs expected to launch in partnership with Japan’s originator co Fujifilm.

More players are expected to enter the fray.

Gilead Sciences' patented anti-viral drug, earlier tried on Ebola.

Hospital-only, Injectible drug.

Has Emergency Use Authorisation for treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

Well-designed clinical trials show Remdesivir to be effective, shown to shorten recovery time & hospital stay but does not reduce mortality.

Clinical trials currently underway to prove efficacy.

As prescriptions go up and drug manufacturing is limited, the drug is seeing massive shortage across the country.

Indian companies allowed by DCGI to launch drug under licence from Gilead Hetero Pharma - Covifor / Rs5400/100 mg vial Cipla – Cepremi / Rs4000/vial Mylan - Yet to launch

Hospital-only, Injectible drug originally used in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Approved as an “Off-label” drug for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

Works to counter the severe inflammation (cytokine storm) that occurs in some Covid-19 patients.

Clinical trials have shown reduced immune inflammation. Tocilizumab works when the immune response is already inflamed and helps to arrest the impending cytokine storm, which affects other organ functions.

Manufactured by Roche Pharma, marketed by Cipla under brand name Actemra.

Adverse events cited - Can increase the risk of bacterial infections.

Biocon's Hospital-only, Injectible drug earlier approved for the treatment of Psoriasis.

Has got Emergency Use Authorisation for treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

Approval based on 30 patients’ clinical trial where 20 patients were out on Itolizumab, 10 randomised on standard care.

All 20 on Itolizumab survived, 3 out of 10 on standard care died during the trial Itolizumab works in handling the hyperactivity of the immune system and managing cytokine storm.

Itolizumab works best when given to patients on non-invasive ventilator support -- before the immune response is hyperactivated and works to delay or slow down cytokine storm.

Another small study in Cuba on 76 invasive ventilated patients showed - 79.2 percent severely ill patients discharged from ICU after 14 days.

Price: Rs32000 for treatment (Rs8,000/vial)

Itolizumab & Tocilizumab both work on controlling hyperactive immune response and cytokine storm but differ in the timing.

The only drug so far to show striking impact on mortality.

Clinical trial ongoing – UK’s RECOVERZY Trials showed Dexamethasone can reduce deaths by one-third in patients with severe Covid-19 infection who need oxygen therapy or are on ventilators.

The old, inexpensive drug, Approved as “off-label” drug for COVID-19 severe cases Works to control immune response and cytokine storm triggered by Sars-Cov2.

Doctors say Dexamethasone works only for late-stage, invasively ventilated patients. Must not be given in mild cases.Other drugs part of Ministry of Health Clinical Management protocol.

For use as an anti-inflammatory drug.

To prevent blood clots & thrombogenic response.

To deal with infections.