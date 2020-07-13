  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19 treatment: Glenmark cuts Favipiravir price to Rs 75 per tab from Rs 103 per tab earlier

Updated : July 13, 2020 12:29 PM IST

Glenmark sells the drug, used in the treatment of COVID-19, under the brand name FabiFlu.
The oral antiviral favipiravir has been approved under emergency use authorization for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 treatment: Glenmark cuts Favipiravir price to Rs 75 per tab from Rs 103 per tab earlier

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Tata Consumer Products agreement end: Over 1,000 jobs may be lost, say distributors

Tata Consumer Products agreement end: Over 1,000 jobs may be lost, say distributors

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth EUR 1,78,000 from EU, US

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth EUR 1,78,000 from EU, US

Avenue Supermarts falls over 6% after COVID disruptions hit Q1FY21 earnings

Avenue Supermarts falls over 6% after COVID disruptions hit Q1FY21 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement