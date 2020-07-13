COVID-19 treatment: Glenmark cuts Favipiravir price to Rs 75 per tab from Rs 103 per tab earlier

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has said that it has reduced the price of its favipiravir drug to Rs 75 per tablet from Rs 103 per tablet it was charging earlier.

Glenmark sells the drug, used in the treatment of COVID-19, under the brand name FabiFlu. The oral antiviral favipiravir has been approved under emergency use authorization for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

“The price reduction has been made possible through benefits gained from higher yields and better scale, as both the API and formulations are made at Glenmark’s facilities in India, the benefits of which are being passed on to patients in the country,” the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Further, Glenmark also said that it was commencing post-marketing surveillance (PMS) study in 1,000 patients who are on FabiFlu to closely monitor the efficacy and safety of the dry. The study would be an open label, multicenter, single arm study, the company said.

On June 20, Glenmark had announced that it received manufacturing and marketing approval from India’s drug regulator for FabiFlu, making it the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

“We expect this post marketing surveillance study to shed more light on the drug’s clinical effectiveness and safety in a large cohort of patients prescribed FabiFlu. Our priority from the start of this pandemic has been to offer patients in India an effective treatment for COVID-19, while also ensuring accessibility to the masses," said Alok Malik, Senior Vice President & Head – India business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark has also completed the phase 3 clinical trial with Favipiravir (FabiFlu) in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in India. The trial results will be available shortly, the company said.