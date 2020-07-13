Healthcare COVID-19 treatment: Glenmark cuts Favipiravir price to Rs 75 per tab from Rs 103 per tab earlier Updated : July 13, 2020 12:29 PM IST Glenmark sells the drug, used in the treatment of COVID-19, under the brand name FabiFlu. The oral antiviral favipiravir has been approved under emergency use authorization for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply