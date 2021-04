As India works overtime to tackle the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a deluge of (mis) information related to the various aspects of the COVID-19 virus, particularly its treatment, is available on social media platforms. Many of these unsubstantiated theories and claims are socialled with impunity and adding to the clutter.

In March 2020 as the first signs of the virus started emerging, Facebook-owned WhatsApp had tied with the government of India and the WHO to curb the spread of fake information. The social media giant has over 400 million users in the country.

Here are some of the popular theories and claims doing rounds on social media platforms related to the COVID-19 treatment

Taking a warm bath prevents the COVID-19 infection

A popular theory is that having a warm or hot water bath will protect one from coronavirus infection as the virus doesn't survive at a high temperature. However, the experts, including the WHO, don’t agree with this. The World Health Organisation has already clarified that hot water baths won’t protect anybody from catching infection as the normal body temperature of a human being remains between 36.5 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius. The WHO has been advocating washing hands and the use of masks to prevent the COVID-19 virus.

Alcohol and chlorine kills the virus

A yet another popular claim is that alcohol can prevent coronavirus from spreading. According to the WHO, spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying such substances can be harmful to skin and sensitive parts like the eyes, nose and mouth. Alcohol and chlorine-based liquids only serve as the surface cleaners and disinfectants.

Patanjali's Coronil can treat Coronavirus

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved launched Coronil in June 2020 as a treatment for Covid-19 infections. Initially, the Patanjali claimed it has been certified by the World Health Organisation as a treatment for Coronavirus. This led to criticism from experts and activists. The WHO also issued a statement that it had not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Following widespread criticism, the AYUSH ministry also directed Patanjali to sell the ayurvedic medicine as an immunity booster but not as a treatment for the COVID-19 virus infections.

Homeopathy treatment for Coronavirus

A WhatsApp message last April claimed that the AYUSH ministry has allowed homeopaths to treat the COVID-19 patients. However, this was a fake message. The Central government via its Twitter handle MyGovIndia clarified that the WhatsApp message in circulation was fake.

Hold the breath for 10 seconds to know if you are infected

Many WhatsApp users got the message forwards on WhatsApp claiming that if a person can hold breath for 10 seconds without coughing that shows the person is not infected. However, the doctors claim that this is not a valid diagnosis to detect Coronavirus infection in anybody. The infections can only be detected through proper prescribed tests, experts advise.