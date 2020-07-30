Business COVID-19 treatment: As more companies launch Favipiravir, price war may intensify Updated : July 30, 2020 09:33 AM IST Reports suggested that the price for government tenders and supplies has already fallen to Rs 58 per tablet. Favipiravir, however, has still not been added to the Ministry of Health’s Clinical Management Protocol for lack of enough evidence of clinical benefit. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply