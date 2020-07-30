COVID-19 treatment: As more companies launch Favipiravir, price war may intensify

Even as doctors are divided over the benefits of Favipiravir for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, a slew of generic launches is expected to intensify a price war that has already begun.

Glenmark Pharma which was the first to receive regulatory approval for Favipravir last month, has cut the price per tablet to Rs75 per from Rs 103 earlier, anticipating market competition.

At least 8 other favipiravir brands are expected to enter the market in the next few days.

Hetero Pharma, became the third company to launch its generic version of Favipiravir, called Favivir at a price of Rs 59 per tablet.

Earlier this week Mumbai-based Jenburkt Pharma launched the cheapest brand so far, Favivent, at Rs 39 per tablet. The company has started supplies in Mumbai and plans to first expand in parts of Maharashtra before rolling out countrywide.

Till now nearly 1,05,000 patients have been prescribed Glenmark’s FabiFlu as it was the only company selling the drug till last week, a company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Nearly eight in ten of these patients were with mild symptoms and most took the drug for 5-6 days.

The market is expected to expand with some analysts expecting the market to expand to nearly Rs 200 crore. However, an intense price war and more players entering the market could keep limit the market.

Heavyweight Cipla will be launching Ciplenza at Rs68/tablet in the first week of August. The company has indicated supply will be through hospital channels and open channels and prioritised for COVID-19 high burden regions. The drug has been jointly developed by Cipla and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and entire process and API of the drug has been transferred to Cipla.

Among others Dr Reddys Labs and Strides, who have licenced the drug from Japan’s Fujifilm are awaiting clearances for market launch. Sun Pharma will be launching its brand Fluguard soon, but it is yet to disclose the market price.

Pune-based Brinton Pharma will be launching brand Faviton at Rs 59 per tablet and both Hyderabad based Optimus Pharma with its brand Favicovid and Micro Labs’ brand Actavir are in the pipeline.

Reports suggested that the price for government tenders and supplies has already fallen to Rs 58 per tablet. Reports suggest two weeks after Mumbai civic body BMC ordered 27 lakh Favipiravir tablets at Rs 78 per tablet, the state government procured the drug for Rs58 per tablet.

The Drug Controller General of India has approved 'restricted emergency use' of Favipiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients.

Most companies are launching the drug in tablets of 200 mg each. As per the dosage recommended, a patient needs to take a dose of 1800 mg twice a day on day 1, followed by 800 mg twice a day from day 2 up to 14th day. This adds up to 38 pills for an average 6-day course.

This high number of pills has been one of the biggest concerns for most doctors. Mumbai based Pulmonologist Dr Agam Vora, who has prescribed Favipiravir to nearly 75 of his patients who tested positive for COVID-19 says nearly 40 percent of his patients have complained of diarrhoea as a side effect of consuming so many pills. However, Dr Vora feels the drug works and is safe.

Favipiravir, however, has still not been added to the Ministry of Health’s Clinical Management Protocol for lack of enough evidence of clinical benefit.

Glenmark released 150 patients’ phase 3 clinical trial data showing 28 percent faster virus clearance and nearly 70 percent of patients achieved faster resolution of symptoms as compared to the control group. The results many doctors feel is not statistically significant for milder patients, who may recover without any interventions. Nearly 80 percent of symptomatic COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms.