Tocilizmab, a drug originally used for rheumatoid arthritis is seeing increased use in treating severe COVID-19 patients. The drug, which was added to China's treatment plan in March 2020, is undergoing clinical trials in the US and Italy, both countries hit hard by the COVID pandemic. The drug is mainly being tested on those with severe cases such as pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

The drug developed for rheumatoid arthritis by global pharma company Roche, is licensed exclusively to Indian pharma company Cipla.

Back home, the CDSCO or the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation, has given a go-ahead to conduct a multi-centric clinical trial of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The drug has been tested on 6 patients admitted at Seven Hills Hospital and 4 patients in Kasturba Hospital, both COVID-19 centres in Mumbai.

Experts have said they have seen good results, with some of the viral markers improving after 2–3 days of treatment. Doctors say the drug has to be administered to extremely serious, terminally ill patients as soon as possible. It is used only in patients who have an Interleukin Storm, an overreaction of one’s immune system that can destroy a patient’s lungs and can cause multi-organ failure. The drug is expected to act by lowering this immune response.

Toclizumab, branded as Actemra is a biologic drug which means it is made from living organisms. Cipla’s tie up Roche on the drug dates to 2018 when both the drug makers entered into a distribution for two drugs - tocilizumab for arthritis and cancer drug bevacizumab, branded as Syndyma. The idea behind the distribution tie-up was to increase access to innovative medicines for Indian patients.

While the drug is showing signs of being effective, doctors are facing challenges. One of the biggest drawbacks is the price of the drug itself. One vial of 400 mg costs Rs 40,000. Each patient needs to be administered around 2 vials of the drug. Costs also increase as patients require monitoring of Interleukin-6 or IL-6 levels, a chemical that causes inflammation and D-dimer studies, that help assess blood clots, both of which are costly. Currently, COVID-19 centres are mainly procuring the drug via donations

On the other hand, there is an issue of supply itself. Cipla, according to sources close to the company generally has a stock of a few thousand, as it is a costly drug. While the company has inventory currently with them, it is not adequate due to the increased demand from hospitals and other authorities. Cipla according to sources is currently trying to import more of the drug. While India may not be seeing as many critical patients in ICUs as other countries, the drug can be administered to patients who are serious in order to aid a faster recovery.