COVID-19: Total cases in Africa close to 70 lakh

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has so far reached 6,964,194 since the onset of the pandemic early last year, according to authorities.

In its latest update on Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 175,878, while 6,082,655 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, reports Xinhua news agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent.

Central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the health agency.