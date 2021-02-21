COVID-19: Total cases across the world now over 11 crore Updated : February 21, 2021 10:44 AM IST Current global caseload and death toll stood at 111,055,945 and 2,460,216, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,075,801 and 497,574, respectively. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 245,977, followed by Mexico (179,797) in third place and India (156,212) in fourth. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply