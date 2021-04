Several state governments are appealing to people with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic patients to remain in home quarantine as the massive surge in positive cases has overburdened the health infrastructure across the country.

Healthcare experts have opined that most of the infected people who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic can recover at home unless they face any severe health condition, reports suggest.

Every COVID-19 positive patient on home quarantine should keep a watch on the body vitals and follow a disciplined routine of diet and medicines to recover fast, experts advise.

Watch your symptoms

Fever above 37°C, persistent cough, no smell, no taste in food, shortness of breath, tiredness, headache, body ache and sore throat are the most common symptoms which indicate a possible Coronavirus infection. If you have any of these symptoms, follow self-isolation and get tested for COVID-19.

In many cases, there could be multiple symptoms but it’s advisable to get tested for the virus even if one symptom is found.

Process of self-isolation

It’s advisable to remain in self-isolation as soon as symptoms of COVID-19 are visible. Stay at home and go out only if there is a medical emergency. Self-isolation should be practiced for at least 14 days in a separate room away from other family members.

Things to pay attention to in self-isolation

Find a room with good ventilation and do not come in contact with other family members while receiving food and medicine from them. Do not share your utensils, towels, bedding or any other personal belongings with anyone. Wash hands with soaps at regular intervals. As far as possible avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth by hands.

An infected person should use a separate bathroom during self-isolation. If there is a shared facility, then that requires a thorough sanitization each time after the patient’s use.

Kitchen use during self-isolation

The infected person should wear gloves and masks while using the kitchen. However, it is advised that the patient should be provided with food in his or her isolated room. Clean the utensils with detergent and hot water after every meal.

Remain hydrated

Have plenty of fluids to remain hydrated. Lukewarm water for drinking is advised. Smoking or consumption of alcohol should be avoided as alcoholic drinks will dehydrate the body.

When to visit a doctor

The symptoms of coronavirus are very severe in some patients. The patient should get admitted to a hospital in case of persistent high fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, pain in the lower right side of the belly, vomiting and severe weakness.