COVID-19: These countries have relaxed, revised travel restrictions

Even as the Omicron variant continues to cause spike in COVID-19 cases, many countries are relaxing the restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers. Many countries have now easing curbs for travellers who have taken both the doses of a recognised vaccine.

Here are the countries that have revised travel curbs amid the pandemic.

Sweden

Sweden has cancelled the requirement for a negative RT-PCR test report for international travellers. The government recently said that international tourists do not pose a significant risk of spreading the Omicron variant in the country.

UK

The United Kingdom has announced that it will waive the COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers entering the country from February 11. Travellers who have received both doses of the vaccine will no longer need to take a test within two days of arriving in England.

Cyprus

The European nation has announced that it will remove all travel restrictions from March 1. The move is expected to boost international tourism as the nation's economy primarily relies on tourists. The government said that tourists who have received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccines along with booster shots will be exempted.

Singapore

The country has relaxed the isolation period for travellers who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms from 10 days to 7 days. Fully vaccinated travellers will also be exempted from swab tests while those who have just recovered from COVID-19 will not be subjected to any testing.

Thailand

The South Asian nation has said that all vaccinated tourists can enter the country under its Test and Go program in which they have to undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival. The tourists, however, would have to stay in a hotel at their own expense till they receive the results of the test.