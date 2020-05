The race for finding a vaccine against coronavirus is continuing apace with a ray of hope emerging from Moderna, a US biotech firm. There have been other promising news but not all claims of a coronavirus cure are created equal.

The much touted hydroxychloroquine has not exactly lived up to its initial billing, while researchers at Israeli and Italian labs are still some way out from an effective inoculation.

Here are some leading vaccination efforts against coronavirus:

Moderna

Moderna’s possible vaccine was trialled on 45 subjects and the initial results are encouraging. The biotech firm was able to produce protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, raising hopes of a possible cure.

In an encouraging development, the company found that those with a 100 microgram dose and subjects with 25 microgram dose had higher level of protective antibodies than those found in patients who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease that result from coronavirus.

The company has announced plans to sell $1.25 billion in common stock to raise funds for vaccine development and manufacturing efforts.

University of Oxford

University of Oxford is also at the forefront of developing a cure for coronavirus. The Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group, at the prestigious university recently tested its cure on monkeys. However, the initial results were not encouraging as the vaccine failed to protect the trial monkeys from contracting the deadly virus.

The English institution has been actively involved in the development of vaccines for the MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), making it a natural fit to attempt a coronavirus vaccine.

India’s Serum Institute will manufacture the medicine if University of Oxford successfully makes a vaccine.

Pfizer

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer along with its German partner BioNTech are working on a potential cure against COVID-19. The American firm has already started trial on humans in the United States in phase 1 and phase 2 of its vaccine programme. It will enrol 360 healthy subjects for tests.

Trials in Germany have also begun.

If its drug development progresses to plan, the firm hopes to get authorisation from the United States Food and Drug Administration by October.

Sinovac Biotech

The Beijing-based firm has commenced phase 1 and phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine trial and is in discussion with regulators in other countries as well as the World Health Organisation for phase 3 trial.