COVID-19: Thane woman jabbed thrice within minutes; husband says she's fine

A 28-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district claims to have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, within minutes of each other. The woman had gone to get vaccinated at a centre run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Ahmadnagar on June 25.

The woman told her husband, an employee of TMC, who then raised the incident with the corporation.

TMC officials sent a team of doctors to the woman's house to monitor her health. No complaint has been filed. The woman said she didn't wish to file an FIR since her husband worked in the municipal body. Both have remained anonymous.

The woman's husband said she wasn’t aware of the vaccination procedure. "She had fever on the day she got back-to-back shots, but it subsided the next morning. She is doing fine now," the husband said.

Dr Khushboo Tawre, TMC medical health officer, told India Today, "A team of doctors went to the victim's house and found her in good health. We have formed a committee to investigate the matter."

Thane Mayor, Naresh Mhaske, has assured that the body is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence.