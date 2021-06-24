COVID-19: Thane first civic body in MMR to complete 5 lakh vaccinations, says Mayor Naresh Mhaske

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has become the first civic body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to complete 5 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, city Mayor Naresh Mhaske claimed on Wednesday. "Thane city completed vaccination of 5,03,040 persons," the civic body said in a release.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,500.10
|20.30
|1.37
|Tata Steel
|1,112.50
|12.70
|1.15
|TCS
|3,294.85
|32.75
|1.00
|Bajaj Finance
|6,079.70
|64.50
|1.07
|Axis Bank
|739.90
|7.50
|1.02
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|-0.0700
|-0.09
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4720
|0.0600
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5800
|0.0880
|0.09
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6685
|-0.0006
|-0.09