COVID-19 tests, quarantine mandatory for UK visitors arriving in India from Oct 4

India on Friday decided to impose reciprocity on UK nationals arriving in India from the UK. The UK nationals will have to mandatorily undergo an RT-PCR test and observe quarantine for 10 days, irrespective of the vaccination status.

The regulations will come into effect from October 4, and will be applicable to all UK nationals arriving from the UK, sources told CNBC-TV18.

All UK nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undertake the following measures:

Pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel

RT-PCR test on arrival at airport

RT-PCR test on day 8 after arrival

Mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India