COVID-19 tests, quarantine mandatory for UK visitors arriving in India from Oct 4

India on Friday decided to impose reciprocity on UK nationals arriving in India from the UK. The UK nationals will have to mandatorily undergo an RT-PCR test and observe quarantine for 10 days, irrespective of the vaccination status.
The regulations will come into effect from October 4, and will be applicable to all UK nationals arriving from the UK, sources told CNBC-TV18.
All UK nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undertake the following measures:
The move came after the UK did not recognize the CoWIN certificate and Indian nationals will still have to take tests on arrival and quarantine for 10 days. There has been no change for Indian nationals since the country was moved to the amber list.
