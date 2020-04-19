COVID-19: Tamil Nadu won't ease lockdown restrictions on April 20. Here's why

Home ministry guidelines notwithstanding, the Tamil Nadu government intends to ease any restrictions surrounding the lockdown only once its 19-member expert committee gives it the green signal.

“COVID-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu will continue until the government takes a call on exemptions announced by the Centre,” read a circular issued by the state government on Sunday. “Any decision on a rollback of the present restrictions will be taken only after the expert committee presents in report on April 20 (Monday),” it added.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines on the partial lifting of the nationwide lockdown from April 20. The circular stated that industrial processes like the manufacturing of drugs, medical devices and packaging material for these products could continue unhindered. It also clarified that e-commerce operations, IT and IT-enabled services including call centres for government offices would be permitted to function.

According to the ministry’s guidelines, banks and ATMs would be allowed to function, as would agricultural activities and industries in rural areas such as food processing and construction of roads, buildings, irrigation and industrial projects in rural areas. Construction activity on real estate projects would be permitted provided the project in question does not fall within a containment zone and labour would not have to be transported from another location.

Although the Tamil Nadu government has been firm in its stance that only its expert committee would have a say in lifting of the lockdown, the state has been allowing “continuous industries” to operate even during the lockdown

This list includes steel, cement, refineries, chemicals, fertilizers, sugar, glass foundries, paper, tanneries and tyre industries. Those that have been shut, including automobile manufacturing plants, will be allowed to operate with a skeletal staff to ensure maintenance of the plants.

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 1,372 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 365 patients have been discharged, while the state has registered 15 deaths. On Saturday, the state's health department said it had purchased 50,000 rapid testing kits from China to boost the state's much criticized COVID-19 test rate. The kits cost the state government Rs 600 each.

Also read: Concerns grow over number of samples being tested as cases rise

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said he was confident of the state registering no fresh COVID-19 cases April 19 onwards. However, positive cases continue to flow in albeit at a reduced rate. On Saturday, the state registered 49 fresh cases.

Follow all coronavirus updates live here