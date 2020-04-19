Healthcare COVID-19: Tamil Nadu won't ease lockdown restrictions on April 20. Here's why Updated : April 19, 2020 05:52 PM IST Home ministry guidelines notwithstanding, the Tamil Nadu government intends to ease any restrictions surrounding the lockdown only once its 19-member expert committee gives it the green signal. “COVID-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu will continue until the government takes a call on exemptions announced by the Centre,” read a circular issued by the state government on Sunday.