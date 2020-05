The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced the extension of state-wide lockdown until May 31 to combat the spread of coronavirus.

There will be no further relaxations in 12 districts, including Chennai, while 25 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem and Erode, will see some relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

The country has been in a state of lockdown from March 25 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement a day earlier. The initial 21-day lockdown was subsequently extended twice and was in effect until May 17.

However, Modi in an address to the nation earlier this week announced that the fourth phase of the lockdown will be very different in nature “with new rules”.

Earlier Sunday, Maharashtra extended its lockdown until May 31.

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst-affected states in the country. The southern state is one of the three in the country with more than 10,000 cases. It has reported 74 deaths so far.

Globally, the number of cases is fast approaching the 5 million mark, while more than 300,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19, the disease that results from coronavirus.