Healthcare COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark Updated : September 13, 2020 11:47 AM IST The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.65 percent. There are 9,73,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 percent of the total caseload. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.