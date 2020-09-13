  • SENSEX
COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark

Updated : September 13, 2020 11:47 AM IST

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.65 percent.
There are 9,73,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 percent of the total caseload.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
