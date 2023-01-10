English
COVID vs flu: How to differentiate, when to go for RT-PCR & other questions answered

By Akriti Anand  Jan 10, 2023 6:33:33 PM IST (Updated)

As COVID-19 symptoms got milder with Omicron becoming the dominant variant globally, it became more difficult to tell apart a COVID infection from the common flu. At this point, many even started treating COVID like the flu — which is not advised. CNBC TV18 spoke to some doctors to know what one should do in such scenarios.

Seasonal flu might have impacted COVID-19 testing, some experts say. Daily coronavirus cases in India remain low, being reported only in the hundreds for a few months now. But fresh outbreaks and surges in other countries have concerned citizens, health experts and the government alike. In the past, many blamed India's COVID-19 testing pattern for its low numbers. Is this the case right now? And how is the seasonal flu playing out?

Here are some answers that you may be looking for, but first the numbers:
COVID-19 in India: Numbers at glance (as of Jan 10)
Total number of samples tested/COVID tests conducted91,23,62,106
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in India4,46,80,215
Active COVID-19 cases in India2,319
COVID-19 deaths5,30,722
Daily positivity rate0.07%
Weekly Positivity Rate0.11%
Recovery Rate98.80%
(Source: Union Health Ministry/PIB)
What are the 3 challenges to COVID-19 testing?
1.Common symptoms
As the COVID-19 virus mutated over time, the symptoms became milder. When the outbreak was first reported, symptoms, including headache, fatigue, cough, cold, muscle pain, breathlessness and loss of smell/taste, strongly hinted at COVID-19 infection. An RT-PCR test would then confirm and eliminate the case.
ALSO READ| A fact check on COVID-19 symptoms — Does muscle pain, dry mouth, skipping meals indicate infection
But, as the COVID-19 symptoms got milder with the Omicron variant becoming dominant across the world, it became more difficult to differentiate a COVID-19 infection from the common flu. At this point, many even started treating COVID-19 like the flu — which should not be happening.
According to the doctors, an RT-PCR test is the only way to be sure if someone has a COVID-19 infection. "If you want to confirm COVID, take RT-PCR. On a clinical basis, we can't say if a person has the infection." Dr B.K. Dubey told CNBCTV-18.com.
ALSO READ | COVID-19: India detects 11 new Omicron sub-variants in international travellers
2. False negative and false positive
A false negative is when a person shows symptoms, but the test report is negative. False positive is when a person does not show symptoms and test reports come out to be positive. Many false negative and false positive cases have been reported causing plenty of confusion, Dr Dubey said.
3. General reluctance
"People are not even getting tested unless there is a major doubt," Dr R.K. Mehra, Medical Superintendent and consultant at Aakash Medical Centre, said.
A few months back, when daily COVID-19 numbers were fluctuating in India, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had said: "It may have been a reflection of testing patterns — at a testing level and at an individual level. When cases rise, people start testing themselves and when the cases are low, people do not test themselves. Similarly, if you increase the testing numbers, you'll get a higher number of people. This minor variation will continue being there," he had said.
But, is COVID-19 testing really an issue?
Not as of now. Dr Mehra said the disease is not that prevalent right now. However, there might be an outbreak in a month or so, but the impact might be low.
What to do if you have symptoms common to COVID and the flu?
If you are showing flu symptoms such as fever, headache muscle pain, cough and runny nose, Dr Dubey advises not to immediately go for an RT-PCR. First, consult a doctor and take medication.
"Patients are recovering in three to five days. If you want to confirm whether it's COVID-19 or not, take an RT-PCR test," he said. Notably, deaths and hospitalisation due to COVID-19 in India have been low for a few months now.
How to differentiate between a common cold and COVID-19
There are three ways to find out this:
  • First, note that there are a few symptoms which are exclusive to COVID-19. This includes loss of smell and taste. Moreover, the drop in oxygen level is "more common" COVID-pneumonia, Dr Jha says.
  • Second, COVID-19 symptoms do not show regression in 1-3 days. It takes 5-7 days for the symptoms to go away — unlike in case of the common flu where the symptom (fever) appears in a day or two and regresses eventually.
  • The third is the RT-PCR or any other COVID-19 test. Since it is difficult to differentiate between the common cold and COVID-19, people are recommended to take the COVID-19 test to know for sure.
    First Published: Jan 10, 2023 6:11 PM IST

    COVID vs flu: How to differentiate, when to go for RT-PCR & other questions answered

    X