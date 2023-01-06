A factcheck on COVID-19 symptoms — Does muscle pain, dry mouth, skipping meals indicate infection

Doctors believe that dry mouth, loss of appetite, diarhhea and gastrointestinal problems are normal in cases of infections and fever.

Have you seen reports about new or top COVID-19 symptoms lately? Don't panic or rush into making any conclusions. Why? We'll tell you in this report. On Thursday, some reports claimed that 'traditional' symptoms of COVID-19, such as loss of smell, breathlessness and fever, "are much less common these days". In place, Myalgia, or muscle pain , is now the 'top' symptom of coronavirus infection.

These reports cited data recorded by "ZOE Health Study", a health research project of a British company, as their source of information.

Among these is a Mint report which said many people have been reporting sharp pain in shoulders and legs — widely known as myalgia. According to Zoe, COVID-related muscle pain often impacts the shoulders or legs, the Times of India reported

But how true is that? And is it a new symptom that people must watch out for?

Well, muscle pain has been a COVID-19 symptom for a long time. However, there might have been an "increase" in cases where muscle pain is a more prominent symptom than the "loss of smell" among those infected with the novel coronavirus. Dr BK Dubey said, "It (muscle pain) is not exclusive to COVID, but we can say there is an increase in this symptom."

Are dry mouth, skipping meals, and diarrhoea also COVID-19 symptoms?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed aches and pains and diarrhoea as "less common symptoms". However, doctors believe that dry mouth, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and gastrointestinal problems are normal in cases of infections and fever and therefore witnessed among people infected with COVID-19, also a viral disease.

Loss of appetite and dryness in the mouth

An article published in the ZOE Health Study also suggested "skipping meals" to be possibly a symptom of COVID . The article says, "losing your appetite is an early sign of COVID, but it usually comes back after a few days". But how true is that?

The same report notes that "a loss of appetite is a normal part of being unwell". Dr Dubey also clarified that people with viral infections often lose their appetite and don't want to eat much.

On "dry mouth" as a symptom of COVID-19, another doctor, Santosh K Jha, said, said it is normal in those suffering from fever.

Diarrhoea and gastrointestinal problems

Dr Santosh K Jha said 30 percent of people witness episodes of diarrhoea, abdominal pain and other gastrointestinal problems.

Why are these symptoms being reported now?

When the COVID pandemic first hit the world, symptoms such as loss of smell and taste, breathlessness, fever, soar throat, runny nose, cough, headache, fatigue and muscle aches were reported to be the signs of COVID-19. Among these, loss of smell and taste and shortness of breath were sure-shot symptoms of COVID-19. This was when Alpha and Delta variants were in circulation.

But as the virus mutated and new variants emerged, there were changes in symptoms as well. "If there's a minor change in symptom, it means there has been a massive shift in the virus," an expert told CNBTV-18 earlier. Symptoms can also vary depending on vaccination status

When Omicron became the dominating variant in India, people showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and later, most cases in the country were reported to be asymptomatic — people didn't have symptoms at all. Now, the symptoms of the common cold, soar throat, and fever are more than common ever. They also show signs of common flu. Even breathlessness is associated with many respiratory diseases.

So how can one distinguish between common flu and COVID-19?

There are three ways to find out this:

First, note that there are a few symptoms which are exclusive to COVID-19. This includes loss of smell and taste. Moreover, the drop in oxygen level is "more common" COVID-pneumonia, Jha says.

Second, COVID-19 symptoms do not show regression in one-three days. It takes five-seven days for the signs to go away — unlike in the common flu when the fever comes in a day or two and regresses eventually.

The third is the RT-PCR or any other COVID-19 test. Since it is difficult to differentiate between the common cold and COVID-19, people are recommended to take COVID-19 to get surety.