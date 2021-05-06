COVID-19: Swiggy announces priority delivery of essential items Updated : May 06, 2021 07:15:56 IST Swiggy Genie is the food delivery company’s pick up and drop service for a range of necessities Swiggy directly working with hundreds of 'COVID heroes' who are providing meals to affected families Two weeks ago, Zomato rolled out its priority delivery feature for COVID-19 emergencies Published : May 06, 2021 07:15 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply