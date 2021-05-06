COVID-19: Swiggy announces priority delivery of essential items

Food delivery services major Swiggy on May 6 announced the prioritisation of the Swiggy Genie deliveries, its pick up and drop service, for a range of necessities -- from over-the-counter medicines to home-cooked meals and grocery.

The priority delivery of orders will be of immense help for those recovering at home and their caretakers who have medical necessities, grocery needs or home-cooked meals, the company said in a statement.

According to Swiggy, the prioritisation of Genie orders was announced amid an unrelenting second wave of the COVID-19 in India, with many recovering at home.

Announcing the move, Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said the company was overwhelmed with messages from consumers saying how Genie has been a lifeline. “With several cities under lockdown, Swiggy Genie has delivered even test reports to the doorsteps. Considering the criticality of the service, we are now prioritising Genie deliveries,” he said urging users to stay indoors.

Swiggy is directly working with hundreds of “COVID heroes” who are providing meals to the affected families.

According to Swiggy, it has witnessed a 350 percent rise in the delivery of OTC medicines through Genie in the last 15 days, compared to the same period in March-April. The company said almost five lakh home-cooked meals and tiffin packets have been delivered in the period.

Now, all Genie orders will have dedicated customer care support. Swiggy Genie is present in 65 cities across the country.

This comes barely two weeks after rival Zomato rolled out its priority delivery feature for the COVID-19 emergencies. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal had on April 21 announced on Twitter that Zomato rolled out a “priority delivery for COVID emergencies” along with “thousands of our restaurant partners” on its app. “This feature will allow our customers to mark *This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency* option during checkout,” he tweeted.

Restaurants are among the worst-hit businesses, especially in the second spate of the COVID-19 crisis with several states under the lockdown.