Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) have recommended vaccination for all above 18 years of age.

In a paper, TCS and NITIE listed ideas to achieve the best outcomes given the conflicting dilemmas the country is facing.

Both suggested that an increase in the vaccination rate will help in arresting the second wave of COVID-19 in India and will reduce the impact of the third wave as well.

They observed that India should prioritise and accelerate the vaccination in 130 districts that were identified as red zones during the first wave of coronavirus.

The paper recommended separate queuing to prioritise senior citizens and people above 45 years of age at the vaccination centres across the country.

It also said that walk-ins should be encouraged with appropriate arrangements for capturing required data.

“Vaccination centers must be expanded beyond government and Ayushman Bharat hospitals to include smaller hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies,” the paper added.

They also called for the strengthening of the Co-WIN platform to provide availability, scalability, and real-time information including vaccination time.

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union Health Ministry data. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.