West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced measures due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. On May 4, West Bengal reported the death of 107 COVID-19 patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally also went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest one-day spike of 17,639 cases, it said.

The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, the bulletin added.