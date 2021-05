Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said lockdown will be imposed in the state till May 15 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. He said the decision was taken following a meeting with ministers and officials yesterday.

कल सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा के बाद बिहार में फिलहाल 15 मई, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके विस्तृत मार्गनिर्देशिका एवं अन्य गतिविधियों के संबंध में आज ही आपदा प्रबंधन समूह (Crisis management Group) को कार्रवाई करने हेतू निदेश दिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

Even though the Bihar government had imposed restrictions and night curfew, measures were not sufficient to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The state government has earlier ordered that shops/commercial establishments were to be closed at 4 pm daily while the timing of the night curfew was from 6 pm to 6 am.

On May 3, 11,407 more COVID cases were reported in the state in a day while the total case tally breached the five lakh mark of infections. Eighty-two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2821 in the state, the health department bulletin said.

The state has a recovery rate of 78.29 percent. There is a 1,07,667 active caseload in the state at present.