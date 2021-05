The Supreme Court on Saturday passed orders to set up a 12-member National Task Force (NTF) which will oversee the proper allocation and availability of oxygen to various states and union territories. The NTF will also look into the proper availability of essential medical supplies including medicines, reported Bar and Bench.

The NTF will be managing the public health response to the COVID-19 crisis based on scientific evidence and knowledge and will help devise proper measures to be taken for future emergencies, the SC order mentioned.

The court’s order read, "During the course of the hearing, a consensus has emerged that there is a need to ensure that the allotments of medical oxygen to the States and UTs is made on a scientific, rational and equitable basis. At the same time, it must allow for flexibility to meet unforeseen demands due to emergencies which may arise within the allocated territories."

The task force will have medical experts and doctors from all over the country and the union cabinet secretary as the convenor. Some of the renowned doctors of the country like Dr. Bhabatosh Biswas, Dr. Devender Singh Rana, Dr. Devi Shetty, Dr. Gagandeep Kang, and Dr. Naresh Trehan among others will be the members of the NTF.

The court order also said the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, had informed the SC that the union government was in favour of setting up the NTF and agreed to its formation.

The apex court ordered the union government, all state governments, all the ministries, agencies, and departments along with private and state health care facilities to co-operate with the NTF and provide it with complete and real-time data as needed by the NTF.