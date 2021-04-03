  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19: Stressful environment impacts kids mental health; here's how to know if your child is depressed

Updated : April 03, 2021 08:38 PM IST

Kids, too, had a tough time dealing with 2020 as they went through the longest stay-at-home vacation of their lives
A recent report in The New York Times states that 2-3 percent of children in the 6-12 age group can have serious depression
COVID-19: Stressful environment impacts kids mental health; here's how to know if your child is depressed
Published : April 03, 2021 07:17 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

DMart founder Radhakishan Damani buys Rs 1,001-crore home in Mumbai

DMart founder Radhakishan Damani buys Rs 1,001-crore home in Mumbai

Bajaj Auto's sales drop 1.6 percent in March

Bajaj Auto's sales drop 1.6 percent in March

Govt, RBI defer several key rules scheduled for implementation starting April 1

Govt, RBI defer several key rules scheduled for implementation starting April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement