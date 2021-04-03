COVID-19: Stressful environment impacts kids mental health; here's how to know if your child is depressed Updated : April 03, 2021 08:38 PM IST Kids, too, had a tough time dealing with 2020 as they went through the longest stay-at-home vacation of their lives A recent report in The New York Times states that 2-3 percent of children in the 6-12 age group can have serious depression Published : April 03, 2021 07:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply