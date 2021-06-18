COVID-19: Sputnik V to offer booster shot against Delta variant to other vaccine makers

Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will soon offer a booster shot or the second dose of the vaccine, which has been adjusted to work against the deadly Delta variant, to other vaccine manufacturers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Sputnik V will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, to other vaccine manufacturers,” Sputnik V handle tweeted.

Gamaleya Institute, where Sputnik V is developed, however, did not share details about which manufacturers will receive these booster shots or how effective these will be against the Delta variant.

The Delta variant, first detected in India, was behind the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April-May. It has since become a cause of concern across the globe as it causes spike in fresh cases in countries, including the US and the UK.

Another tweet by the official handle of the Russian vaccine read, "Delta variant is our new common enemy. We should fight it together. Sputnik V is the only approved cocktail of vaccines (vectors Ad26+Ad5) and will offer its shot to other vaccine manufacturers for new powerful cocktails against Delta variant. Several such studies are ongoing."

The researchers at Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology have long advocated for vaccination combinations to improve efficacy.

The Sputnik V vaccine is being marketed by RDIF globally. According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 percent.

Scientists have warned that the Delta variant — or the B1.617.2 strain — is around 60 percent more transmissible than the “alpha” variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom. This Wednesday (June 16), the World Health Organisation said the variant had been detected in more than 80 countries and it continues to mutate as it spreads.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the Delta strain as a "variant of concern." The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern.

Previously, the CDC had considered the Delta variant to be a variant of interest.