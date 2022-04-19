With the Uttar Pradesh government making the wearing of masks mandatory in public places in NCR districts due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Monday started an awareness campaign to ensure everyone had their faces covered. Police Commissioner Alok Singh directed officials and asked them to use public address systems for asking people to wear face masks, according to an official statement.

"Due to the increasing coronavirus infection, all the officers, ACPs, and police station in-charges of the Commissariat are making announcements through the PA system regarding the guidelines and protocols related to COVID-19 in their areas," the statement read.

"The public was also made aware of the action that could be taken over non-compliance of the COVID-19 protocol and for not wearing face masks," the police further said. Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 , with 19 of them being children, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day, according to health department data. Officials said that last time the positivity rate was above seven percent in the city on January 29 (7.4 percent) and on January 28 (8.6 percent).

Barring Sunday, Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. Despite less tests, the positivity rate in the city on Monday rose to 7.72 percent. The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 percent positivity rate. A total of 6,492 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Monday. However, Sunday's health bulletin had stated that a total of 12,270 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, stands at 332, the officials added. With the new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,69,051 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported. The city had on Sunday recorded 517 Covid-19 cases with no deaths.

On Saturday, 461 Covid-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi while the positivity rate was 5.33 percent. On Friday, Delhi had logged 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.95 percent.