The situation in India, where COVID-19 cases have surged, is "beyond heartbreaking", and the World Health Organisation is sending extra staff and supplies there to help fight the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies, including thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies," Tedros told a briefing.

He said he had already announced 2,600 extra WHO staff members were going to India to help support the effort to fight the disease.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am had shown.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,43,04,382. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 percent, the data had stated.