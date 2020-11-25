Healthcare COVID-19: Singapore nearly coronavirus free after local cases and clusters cease Updated : November 25, 2020 11:31 AM IST Singapore was one of the first countries to report a COVID-19 case outside of China. It has recorded more than 58,000 cases, but nearly all of them have recovered and its fatality rate is the world’s lowest with just 28 deaths. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.