With the coronavirus outbreak becoming more severe in the country, all eyes are on the healthcare space - be is pharma companies, hospitals etc.

Healthcare Global has a big presence in the cancer care segment. In the light of the current situation when asked if there been any tweak in the kind of patients and how the emergency team was positioned in coping up with that, BS Ajai Kumar, chairman & CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises said, “So far we have not had any positive cases, which is good but there has been a drop in the number of new patients coming because of all the lockdown. Particularly, the patients those who have to come from distance are concerned because transportation issues are coming in the way. However, those patients under treatment are continuing. We have taken all the necessary precautions for safety of the patients and staff.”

He further said, “One positive thing is being in oncology, we deal with lot of infections and because of that we are ever-ready for managing infections not only patients but staff also because of that our preparedness is good and fortunately there is not a single case recorded in the entire 23 hospitals across India.”

“After March 15th, we have seen a drop in the number of new patients coming. Initially, it we are seeing 25-30 percent drop in the new patient registration. But those patients who are already coming in, fortunately, we have not seen a significant drop in the radiation patients, not a significant drop in the medical oncology. However, the follow-up patients have dropped almost 40 percent, surgical patients have dropped by about 20 percent,” he added.

Talking about Strand Life Sciences he said, “We have got approval just few days back. The validation process is going on and kits are going to be supplied from the last discussion I had with the Strand’s CEO, and in the next five days we should be ready to start testing the patients. We will not deny anyone. If somebody needs it for free we will certainly do it, it is a social call and we cannot say no to anyone. We are determined to get rid of this disease and doing more test definitely is positive."

"One of the concern globally is that we are not doing number of tests we should do to get the right number and compare ourselves with the globe. Hopefully, it will be far less than the global phenomena,” he added.