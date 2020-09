Rural Maharashtra's thirsty and arid regions like Latur are now suffocating too. As coronavirus cases rise sharply across the state, a severe shortage of medical oxygen supply has hit COVID-19 care in the region. Oxygen forms the core of COVID management and a shortage has left both doctors and patients struggling.

Amol Rathod had admitted his 62-year-old COVID positive uncle at a private hospital in Latur last week after he complained of severe breathlessness. Oxygen support therapy helped revive oxygen saturation from a low of 30 to 90 now, however, he is still dependent on a ventilator, but the hospital is falling short on oxygen supply.

"My uncle still needs oxygen. He is gasping for breath if we remove the nasal cannulas. But the hospital is saying that they are running out of oxygen supply. We may have to shift him to another hospital, but we don't know where," Rathod said.

Dr Hanumant Kinikar, Surgeon at Shayadri Hospital in Latur said, "We need 90-100 cylinders and only a half are available in today's time. Have 7 patients on ventilator and 17 on oxygen support. Our requirement is rising as cases are going up. The situation is so grim that if we have a sudden need for oxygen at night, we don't know where to source it from. We fear patients could die because of this."

While oxygen shortage has hit many parts of the country, Maharashtra with the highest COVID-19 case load is facing a severe crisis. There are over 11 lakh cases in the state and nearly 50 percent of COVID-19 cases are now from semi-urban and rural areas outside of Mumbai, Pune and Thane. Nearly 11 percent COVID-19 patients in the state need oxygen support and this is putting pressure on the medical oxygen demand and supply.

Latur district has close to 14,000 COVID-19 cases. The government hospital currently has a capacity of 6,000 litres of oxygen, of which 5,000 litres are used daily. The crisis has hit private hospitals worse with supplies dipping to a third.

Dr Arvind Bhatanbre, Surgeon at Sai Hospital and member of IMA, Latur said, "In my hospital 40-50 oxygen cylinders are needed per day and the supply has slipped to 10 to 15 cylinders. I am calling oxygen supply agencies personally, day and night, but to no response as supply is a challenge. We at least need three times more oxygen than what's available."

Doctors say the shortage is affecting non-COVID patients as well. "We are trying day and night to treat patients but request authorities to help us discharge our duties by making oxygen available. Even non-COVID patients like those suffering from pneumonia or respiratory distress need oxygen."

Grim situation in Buldhana district

In Buldhana district, the situation is grim as the district has medical oxygen stock to last for just four days. COVID-19 cases in the district have risen to over 5,000. The oxygen demand from hospitals has more than doubled and the district that needed 40 jumbo oxygen cylinders a week, has used up 436 cylinders in just the last four days. This is putting more strain on the poor health infrastructure in rural areas.

Private hospitals in Buldhana that were sourcing oxygen cylinders from neighbouring districts like Aurangabad and Akola, have seen supplies come down to just 20 percent. Some doctors are now refusing to admit critical patients and diverting them to other hospitals.

Dr Premchand Pandit, District Medical Officer of Buldhana said, "We are in contact with other districts and municipalities that can supply oxygen, considering the rise in number of patients and the increasing requirement for oxygen. We’re also planning to set up oxygen tanks to maintain reserve stock. We will begin in the next 15 days."

Two major problems in Nanded

With 400 COVID-19 cases being reported daily, Nanded district is facing a two-fold problem. Firstly, both government and private COVID hospitals are overflowing and no beds are available for treatment. Second, the demand for medical oxygen has more than doubled from 800 cylinders of oxygen that two plants in the district can supply.

Ganesh Bhartiya, operator at one of the oxygen bottling plants in Nanded said, "Supply of liquid oxygen is getting less as demand everywhere is rising. We can't keep running plants for 24 hours, it needs to be shut down for maintenance as well. The bigger issue is of logistics and that is delaying supply in the region."

Neighbouring districts of Hingoli and Parbhani have no oxygen plants and depend entirely on Nanded to service their requirement. This has increased the supply burden on the Nanded plants and is adding to the crisis in the region.

Moreover, doctors in the region are asking patients with mild symptoms to isolate themselves at home to free up beds.

How much medical oxygen does Maharashtra need?

Around 11 percent of COVID patients in the state need oxygen support, which totals to 500 metric tonnes of oxygen and government officials said that production capacity available in the state is of nearly 1,200 metric tonnes. The challenge is of logistics. To address this demand-supply gap the state government has ordered that 80 percent of oxygen be supplied for medical use to hospitals and only 20 percent can be provided to industries.

Additionally, to deal with the shortfall of tankers to supply oxygen, the state's Health and Transport Departments have tied up with the Food and Drug Administration and are procuring tankers from other states like Chhattisgarh. Some steel plants like Jindal Steel Works are also supporting with oxygen supplies.

Maharashtra has also decided to reduce supply to neighbouring states to meet its own growing demand and has put vehicles carrying oxygen as essential, which are treated on par with ambulances in getting right of way to ensure they reach hospitals faster.

To ramp up local production, various districts like Beed are now setting up their own oxygen plants. Beed is setting up six oxygen plants that can produce 75 lakh litres of oxygen per day at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Dr Ashok Thorat, District Medical Officer of Beed said, "We have the required amount of oxygen supply, nearly 700 to 800 cylinders from two oxygen bottling plants are already in place. Even if cases rise, we have the permissions from state government to set up more plants as per our need."

Kolhapur set up oxygen bottling plants in early August when a sudden surge in COVID cases was seen. The new capacity is coming handy now as Kolhapur has 10,500 active COVID19 cases. Kolhapur has 60 hospitals and isolation centres dedicated to COVID care and has 1,070 oxygen beds and 112 ventilator beds. Doctors in the district said that oxygen supply is sufficient. "With the rising demand there is some delay in providing oxygen but capacity is in place. There is no shortage in Kolhapur," said senior medical practitioner Dr Ashok Pol.