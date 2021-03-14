COVID-19: Several European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine Updated : March 14, 2021 08:52 AM IST The Danish Health Authority on Thursday announced in a statement that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended in Denmark for 14 days. The AstraZeneca vaccine was authorised by the European Commission for use within the bloc on January 29. Published : March 14, 2021 08:52 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply