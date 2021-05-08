COVID-19 second wave: Full list of states that have imposed full lockdown

India witnessed its highest-ever single day COVID-19 death toll of 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours as of May 8. The number of new coronavirus cases continues to remain above 4 lakh for the third consecutive day.

In the last 24 hours, 4,01,078 new cases were reported from across the country taking the total tally above 2.18 crore, according to the latest data shared by the union health ministry.

All the states and union territories in the country are under partial or complete lockdown with a steady rise of cases amid the deadly second wave.

Many states, which have not declared a complete shutdown, have imposed strict restrictions to break the chain of infections as there is no nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government, like last year.

Several states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala, and Assam have strict COVID-19 restrictions in force with weekend lockdown and night curfews in some parts.

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the new government imposed a series of restrictions, including suspension of all local trains, on May 5 for the next 14 days. It also made negative COVID test reports mandatory for visitors. The state recorded its highest single-day spike of 19,216 cases on May 7.

Himachal Pradesh is under a COVID-19 curfew from May 7-16, while the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the restrictions till May 10. Chhattisgarh, one of the worst affected states, has extended lockdown-like restrictions till May 15.

Here is a look at the states which are under complete lockdown.

Punjab

Punjab is under shutdown till May 15. Only essential services have been exempted from the restrictions. All government offices and banks are working with 50 percent strength.

The state has imposed a strict curb on the entry of outsiders. Nobody is allowed to enter the state by air, rail, or road without a COVID-19 negative report in the last 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose that should not be over two weeks old.

Religious places are allowed to remain open only till 6: 00 PM. The state has allowed only two passengers to travel in a car during the lockdown. Take-away and home delivery of food is allowed till 9:00 PM.

Goa

Following a rap by the Bombay High Court Bench at Goa, the state government on May 7 announced a fortnight-long statewide curfew, effective from May 9. Only essential services have been exempted from the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu

A day after the state recorded its highest single-day spike of over 26,000 new cases, the Tamil Nadu government on, May 7 imposed a complete state-wide lockdown from May 10 to May 24. During the lockdown grocery shops and other shops dealing with essential items will remain open till noon.

Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on May 7 announced a full lockdown from May 10 to May 24. He said there would only be a window of four hours between 6:00 am and 10:00 am for people to buy essential items. During the lockdown, the delivery of essential items through online delivery service platforms will remain operational.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has announced a strict lockdown between May 10 and 24. Rajasthan reported 18,231 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s infection tally to 7,20,799, besides 164 deaths on May 7, taking the toll to 5,346. Rajasthan has become the first state to completely ban all marriage functions till May 31.

Bihar

The Bihar government on May 4 imposed a state-wide lockdown till May 15, following a Patna High Court order. The state reported over 3,000 new deaths and over 13,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has also plummeted from over 98 percent to just 79.16 percent.

Delhi

The lockdown imposed since April 19 in the National Capital city will remain in effect till May 10. This is the third time that the lockdown has been extended in Delhi.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s lockdown-like curbs, imposed on April 5, have been extended till May 15. The state, one among the states with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, has now been reporting a decline in new cases, which further dropped by over 8,000 on May 7. The total cases in the state now stand at over 49.96 lakh with over 74,000 fatalities.

Kerala

The state government on Thursday announced a full lockdown from May 8 to 16. The restrictions came into force by 6 am and would be extended up to May 16 midnight.

Haryana

The state is under a seven-day lockdown from May 3 till May 10.

Puducherry

The state has extended lockdown till May 10.

Sikkim

The state is under lockdown until May 16.

Jharkhand

The state last week extended lockdown by May 13.

Odisha

Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.