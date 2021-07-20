Second Pfizer vaccine dose triggers massive immune response, says study

A new study has revealed that the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine triggers a powerful response against the coronavirus in the body. While it was known that the second dose of the mRNA vaccine is much more important than the first, the mechanism of its effect was not very well understood.

Now researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine have investigated the effect of the second dose in the human body and found that it elicited a massive immune response in the body.

The study, which was published on July 12 in science journal Nature, investigated immune responses to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine , within people that the university had inoculated since December 2020. The study was conducted on 56 volunteers.

The scientists collected sera (blood) from individuals and analysed the immune response in detail. The researchers carefully measured antibodies, immune-signalling proteins and even the genomic expression of the 242,479 different immune cells types.

"Antibodies are easy to measure. But the immune system is much more complicated. Antibodies alone don't come close to fully reflecting its complexity and potential range of protection," said Bali Pulendran, PhD, professor of pathology and of microbiology and immunology and the lead author of the study.

The researchers found out that the first shot of the vaccine increased the SAR CoV-2 specific antibodies, but not nearly as much as the second shot does.

"The second shot has powerful beneficial effects that far exceed those of the first shot," Dr Pulendran said. "It stimulated a manifold increase in antibody levels, a terrific T-cell response that was absent after the first shot alone, and a strikingly enhanced innate immune response," he said.

Especially surprising was the revelation that the second shot mobilised a special group of immune cells — specialised monocytes. While antibody levels rise even after a COVID-19 infection, these specialised monocytes rarely increase in their levels. However, after the second dose of the vaccine, their numbers increase over 100-times in terms of their presence in the blood. The characteristic of these immune cells also shift, becoming more antiviral in nature and capable of protecting against broadspectrum viral infections.

"The extraordinary increase in the frequency of these cells, just a day following booster immunisation, is surprising," Dr Pulendran said. "It's possible that these cells may be able to mount a holding action against not only SARS-CoV-2 but against other viruses as well."