Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is likely to receive authorisation in India very soon, CNN-News18 reported, citing government sources.

On April 5, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and drug firm Panacea Biotec had said that they had agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

"Cooperation with Panacea Biotec is an important step to produce the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners around the world," Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

The efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 percent as confirmed by the data published in the leading medical journal, Lancet. It has been registered in 59 countries globally, the statement said. The price of Sputnik V is less than USD 10 per shot, it added.

The sources cited in the News18 report said that there is no shortage of vaccines, adding that "the shots are being replenished every third day for every state depending on their geographical location".

The sources, according to the report, also added there was no data to establish that the second wave was more driven by young people and that the centre has been constantly expanding the eligibility for the vaccines. They also added that more age groups were likely to be added soon.