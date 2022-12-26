COVID-19: Masks mandatory in Karnataka pubs, restaurants, New Year celebrations to end before 1 am

COVID-19: Masks have also been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges, a Karnataka minister said.

The Karnataka government has made masks mandatory for people going to pubs, restaurants and bars to celebrate New Year. Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Monday, "Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars."

He said people need to wrap up their New Year celebration parties before 1 am and urged people to take precautions and not panic.

His statement came after concerns mounted over 12 passengers arriving from high-risk countries testing positive for COVID-19 at the KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru, sources were quoted by News 18 as saying on Monday.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man, who arrived from China, had tested positive for COVID at Bengaluru airport. The other 11 passengers came from high-risk countries - four of them were quarantined in a private hospital and the rest passengers have been kept in home quarantine.

"All the samples have been sent to genomic sequencing to the National Institute of Virology and results were expected by Monday evening or Tuesday morning," the report said.

Meanwhile, four foreigners - three from Myanmar and one from Bangkok — tested positive for COVID-19 at Gaya airport in Bihar, ANI reported. "They are asymptomatic and have been placed under isolation," Ranjan Kumar Singh, Civil Surgeon in Gaya said.

India has ramped up testing at airport in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in other countries. The government has urged people to wear masks, follow COVID protocols and get vaccinated. While experts have asked citizens not to panic, they have urged them to take caution to curb any future outbreaks.