    • COVID-19: Royal Enfield commits Rs 50 cr aid to support relief activities

    COVID-19: Royal Enfield commits Rs 50 cr aid to support relief activities

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday said it has earmarked Rs 20 crore to support relief and rehabilitation efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Rs 20-crore amount is in addition to Rs 50 crore committed last year by Eicher Group to support relief efforts.

