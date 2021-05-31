COVID-19 roundup: State-wise curbs and easing of restrictions

Most states across the country have decided to not let their guards down even as the number of COVID-19 cases being reported daily amid the second wave of the pandemic has started to decline gradually.

Maharashtra, Delhi extend lockdown

In Maharashtra, which continues to report the maximum number of cases in the country, the state government has extended restrictions till June 15. Restrictions have been eased in some districts with lower positivity rates.

During the lockdown-like restrictions in the state, essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm and the delivery of non-essential items is allowed via e-commerce platforms. Local authorities are yet to take a call on the opening of non-essential shops.

Delhi too has extended the lockdown in the city till June 7. As the daily case trajectory has been witnessing a downward trend in recent days, the AAP government has allowed manufacturing and construction businesses to resume operations from June 1.

UP relaxes curbs for districts with low daily COVID-19 positivity rate

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has also decided to ease norms in districts with less than 600 Covid-19 cases starting June 1. While night and weekend curfew will remain in place, shops are allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays.

MP district administrations yet to take a call

In Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, the state government has told district administrations to take a call on relaxing norms depending on the situation in particular regions. Some restrictions, however, will begin to ease from June 1.

Where all has shutdown been relaxed partially?

While some non-essential services have been permitted to resume operations partially, COVID-19 restrictions in Uttarakhand will remain in place till June 9. In Telangana, too shutdown-like curbs have been extended till June 9. The curbs, however, will now be relaxed from 6 am to 1 pm daily as opposed to 6 am to 10 am earlier.

In the northern states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, curbs have been extended till June 7 with some relaxation. In Haryana, shops are now allowed to remain open from 9 am to 3 pm instead of 12 noon. Malls can now open from 10 am to 6 pm with restrictions on the number of visitors.

The restrictions in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will go till June 15 with some relaxation while ‘corona curfew will now be observed only during the night hours and on weekends.

Punjab, meanwhile, has lifted the restrictions on the number of passengers allowed to travel in personal vehicles. The lockdown in the state has been extended till June 10 with minor easing.

In Chandigarh, all shops are now allowed to reopen for a few hours on weekdays whereas the daily night curfew between 6pm to 5am and weekend curfew will continue.

These states are witnessing strict lockdown-like restrictions

The states that are witnessing lockdown-like restrictions include Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Goa, Karnataka, and Sikkim where curbs will be in place till June 7. The curbs have been extended till June 8 in Rajasthan and Bihar, till June 9 in Kerala, till June 11 in Nagaland, till June 15 in West Bengal, and June 17 in Odisha.

The measures come at a time when India is reporting nearly 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases every day. On May 31, the nation logged 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally in 50 days. The total tally of cases is at 2,80,47,534, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.