COVID-19 roundup: State-wise curbs and easing of restrictions Updated : May 31, 2021 16:49:13 IST In Maharashtra, the state government has extended restrictions till June 15. Delhi government has allowed manufacturing and construction businesses to resume operations from June 1. The measures come at a time when India is reporting nearly 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases every day. Published : May 31, 2021 04:49 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply