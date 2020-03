The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked highway authorities to close down commercial and private establishments for a period of 21 days.

The directive came after NHAI in a letter sought the ministry’s direction regarding continuation of tolling operation on fee plazas of NHAI in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down for a period of 21 days w.e.f. 25.03.2020 for containment of COVID-19 Epidemic in the country,” the statement said.

“NHAI should take actions necessary for compliance as per Para-4 of the Annexure of Ministry of Home Affairs vide Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 24th March 2020 and the prevailing condition may be treated as Force Majeure of the Concession/ Contract Agreement as per the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure Memo No.F.18/4/2020-PPD dated 19th February 2020.”