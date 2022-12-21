COVID-19 in India: In the Wednesday's meeting, top experts will review as to what the COVID situation is like in other countries and "what needs to be done for India", MoS Health Dr B Pawar was quoted by ANI as saying.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is holding a key meeting on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The meeting is being held at a time when other countries, including China, South Korea, Japan and the United States (US), are witnessing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. However, cases in India have remained low for weeks now.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled
IST5 Min(s) Read
Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult
IST2 Min(s) Read
Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go
IST4 Min(s) Read
India is recording about 1,200 new infections a week. The country's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data. Globally some 3.5 million cases are being recorded every week, Reuters reported.
States preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
States such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala are said to be at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 spread. In the past as well, these states have been among those reporting highest number of infections.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday the state government will form a committee or a task force in coordination with the Centre to monitor the COVID situation in the state.
Maharashtra health secretary Sanjay Khandare to CNBCTV-18 there's no plans of mass testing as of now. "Currently, we’re having around 100 positive cases daily in state. So we’ll go for genome sequencing of all the positive samples (as per Union health department's advisory)," Khandare said.
"Based on the result of genome sequencing and union government's instructions, we will decide Maharashtra's COVID norms," he said. He added, "We will intensity vaccination drive in the state...Our health infrastructure is in place and we will activate all COVID related medical set ups if required."
Earlier on Tuesday, the health ministry had urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants. In the Wednesday's meeting, top experts will review as to what the COVID situation is like in other countries and "what needs to be done for India", MoS Health Dr B Pawar was quoted by ANI as saying.
'Consider halting Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Mansukh Mandaviya also wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, requesting him and other people joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra to strictly follow COVID-19 rules. In case following rules is not possible, "then keeping in view the Public Health Emergency and to protect the nation from the COVID pandemic, I request you to halt the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the public interest," Mandaviya said in the letter.
India should not panic
In a a tweet, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India, assured that people in India must not panic, "given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record". He said, "We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India."
The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA.— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 21, 2022
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!