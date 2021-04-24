COVID-19: Results of new MIT study challenge social distancing norms

The risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus when indoors remains higher irrespective of the fact that whether one maintains a distance of 6 feet or 60 feet even while wearing a mask, a new study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers found raising doubts about the social distancing practice followed worldwide.

The new research results put the existing guidelines across countries to question, as many governments across the world have issued guidelines for strict adherence to social distancing.

"We argue there really isn’t much of a benefit to the 6-foot rule, especially when people are wearing masks," Martin Z. Bazant, MIT professor of chemical engineering and applied mathematics, said in an interview, CNBC reported.

"It really has no physical basis because the air a person is breathing while wearing a mask tends to rise and comes down elsewhere in the room so you’re more exposed to the average background than you are to a person at a distance," the report added.

The study comes at a time when many countries across the world see a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, caused by variant strains that are more infectious and harder to fight.

According to MIT professor Martin Bazant, the important variable the CDC and the WHO have overlooked is the amount of time spent indoors. The longer someone is inside with an infected person, the greater the chance of transmission.

“What our analysis continues to show is that many spaces that have been shut down in fact don’t need to be. Oftentimes, the space is large enough, the ventilation is good enough, the amount of time people spend together is such that those spaces can be safely operated even at full capacity and the scientific support for reduced capacity in those spaces is really not very good,” Bazant added. “I think if you run the numbers, even right now for many types of spaces you’d find that there is not a need for occupancy restrictions,” the report mentioned quoting Bazant.

The new findings may indicate a change in policy on lockdown and social distancing, as many state governments in India have imposed full or partial lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

"This emphasis on distancing has been really misplaced from the very beginning. The CDC or WHO have never really provided justification for it, they’ve just said this is what you must do and the only justification I’m aware of is based on studies of coughs and sneezes, where they look at the largest particles that might sediment onto the floor and even then it’s very approximate, you can certainly have a longer or shorter range, large droplets," Bazant elaborated.

Bazant expected that his study along with other peer-reviewed and scientifically analysed studies can set the tone for policy decisions regarding guidelines against COVID-19, as more infectious variants continue to spread across the world.