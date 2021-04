Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra's COVID task force, on Wednesday said that restrictions in Mumbai should not be lifted by May-end as it may result in another spike in COVID-19 cases. Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,35,541, while more than twice as many patients recovered from the infection during the day, said an official. Also, 59 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

"We may another spike if restrictions in Mumbai are eased. The virus can keep shifting between the back and forth between slum population and high rises," Dr Joshi said.

Dr Joshi added that Mumbai has flattened out in terms of cases and is on a downward slope. Even the COVID testing has been stretched from 22,000 to 50,000 in the financial capital. As many as 30,428 more tests were conducted, raising the number of samples examined so far to 53,02,490, the official said.

He also advised people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and use a double mask. "Double masking is required whether you vaccinate or not. Vaccines can't get us out of the current wave immediately."

Also, he said that vaccination centres should not become hotspots for COVID-19 infections. Long queues are being seen at the centres across the city with people waiting for their turn to get vaccinated. "We need to ensure vaccination sites don't become transmission hubs," Dr Joshi mentioned.