There are 23 states and union territories at the moment that have lockdown-like restrictions. However, it is important to note that these states and UTs alone contribute over 75 percent to India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The other 12 states and union territories that have selected restrictions are the relatively smaller states.

States like Maharashtra, Goa, Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, West Bengal, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana and Karnataka will remain under lockdown-like situations at least till the last week of May.