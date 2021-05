Healthcare

COVID-19 restrictions: Find out which states have imposed partial or complete lockdown

Updated : May 05, 2021 10:07 PM IST

As India continues its fight against COVID-19 several states have started taking active measures to curb the rising infections. Responding to the spiralling surge in the cases, the states have announced restrictions, even though a nationwide lockdown has not been announced. Here is a look at new measures announced by states this week:

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has announced a partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM from May 6 for two weeks. The state had earlier imposed a night curfew. (Image: Vizag tourism website/ Text: PTI)

Assam: The state government advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven. (Image: AP Photo/Text: PTI)

Odisha: Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19. (Image :Reuters/ Text: PTI)

Maharashtra: Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs since April 5 decided to impose stricter restrictions in the districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara.

Bihar: The state imposed a lockdown from May 4 till May 15.

Kerala: The state has announced severe lockdown-like restrictions from May 4 till May 9.

