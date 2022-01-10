COVID-19: Delhi may discontinue restaurant dine-in service; 100% work from home for private offices

The Delhi Disaster Management Authorities on Monday held a discussion to increase restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions are likely to be imposed on restaurants and weekly markets in Delhi.

The DDMA discussed shifting restaurants from 50 percent dine-in on weekdays to takeaways only, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The DDMA also discussed imposing 100 percent WFH for private offices, the sources added.

They also discussed allowing only one weekly market in one area but not on roads and shifting to a common open area, the sources added.

The discussion also involved speaking to neighbouring states to enforce weekend curfew in the NCR region. It has sought Home Ministry's help to avoid crowds moving to NCR on weekends.

Delhi reported 17 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest in a day since June 13 last year, and added 22,751 cases to its tally of infections as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 percent, the city's health department data showed.

Delhi currently has 60,733 active cases, of which 35,714 are in home isolation. As many as 1,618 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 44 are on ventilator support, government data showed. Of the 14,222 Covid-dedicated beds in hospitals, 1,800 (12.66 percent) are occupied.

A total of 96,678 tests, including 79,954 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day. The Delhi government has been stressing that most cases this time are mild or asymptomatic and do not require hospitalisation.

With inputs from PTI