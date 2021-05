Remdesivir, the broad-spectrum antiviral medicine that has been used liberally in the COVID-19 treatment protocol, may soon be discontinued. The drug may be dropped from Standard of Care for COVID-19 patients as there is inconclusive evidence of its effectiveness in COVID-19 patients.

Ganga Ram Hospital Chairperson Dr D.S. Rana told news agency ANI on May 19 that Remdesivir may soon be discontinued as the drug’s effectiveness in COVID-19 treatment remains inconclusive at best.

"If we talk about other medicines which we use in COVID treatment, there is no such evidence regarding Remdesivir that works in COVID-19 treatment. Medicines that do not have any activity to work, will have to be discontinued," Dr Rana told ANI.

"All the experimental medicines, be it plasma therapy or Remdesivir, all of them may be dropped soon as there is no such evidence of its functioning. Right now only three medicines are working," Dr Rana added.

The use of convalescent plasma therapy was recently dropped by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after recent trials had found no evidence that the therapy had any positive effects in reducing mortality or severity of symptoms in COVID-19 patients.

Remdesivir was given emergency use authorisation in over 50 countries to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. However, so far the evidence of its effectiveness has been weak. A study from last year in The British Medical Journal had noted that more trials were needed to judge the effectiveness of the drug in COVID-19 patients, as previous trials had their limitations.

"Right now, we all are examining and monitoring. Medical fraternity is trying to gather (sic) more information, by the time you gain full knowledge about this pandemic, I think it will be over," Dr Rana said.