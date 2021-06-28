COVID-19 relief: Govt announces Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for affected sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-19 affected sectors. The Finance Minister has announced eight relief measures as the country is severely hit by the second wave of COVID-19.

The government has allocated Rs 50,000 crore for the health sector which is aimed at scaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas. The maximum loan is Rs 100 crore for up to three years. The interest rate is capped at 7.95 percent.

The guarantee cover is for the expansion and new projects related to health or medical infrastructure in cities other than the eight metropolitan ones.

The remaining Rs 60,000 crore is for other sectors. The interest rate is capped at 8.25 percent. The decision on sectors will be taken based on the evolving needs at a later stage.

The guarantee is to be provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited.

Without the guarantee scheme, the interest rate is at 10-11 percent.