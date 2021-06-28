Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • COVID-19 relief: Govt announces Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for affected sectors

    COVID-19 relief: Govt announces Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for affected sectors

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The government has allocated Rs 50,000 crore for the health sector which is aimed at scaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas. The maximum loan is Rs 100 crore for up to three years. The interest rate is capped at 7.95 percent.

    COVID-19 relief: Govt announces Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for affected sectors
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-19 affected sectors. The Finance Minister has announced eight relief measures as the country is severely hit by the second wave of COVID-19.
    The government has allocated Rs 50,000 crore for the health sector which is aimed at scaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas. The maximum loan is Rs 100 crore for up to three years. The interest rate is capped at 7.95 percent.
    The guarantee cover is for the expansion and new projects related to health or medical infrastructure in cities other than the eight metropolitan ones.
    The remaining Rs 60,000 crore is for other sectors. The interest rate is capped at 8.25 percent. The decision on sectors will be taken based on the evolving needs at a later stage.
    The guarantee is to be provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited.
    Without the guarantee scheme, the interest rate is at 10-11 percent.
    The Finance Minister has announced an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak. It was launched as a part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package in May 2020. The ECLGS 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0 have resulted in a credit disbursal of 1.1 crore units. The overall cap of admissible guarantee is to be raised from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.
    For latest updates on FM's announcement, click here
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

    Next Article

    RIL's solar energy foray: Former Thermax MD lays down the challenges

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Life696.20 -29.75 -4.10
    Titan Company1,728.05 -25.80 -1.47
    TCS3,336.75 -44.05 -1.30
    Shree Cements28,390.20 -338.90 -1.18
    Coal India147.20 -1.55 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,728.00 -27.45 -1.56
    TCS3,335.60 -45.10 -1.33
    HCL Tech985.55 -9.95 -1.00
    Reliance2,086.00 -18.30 -0.87
    Bajaj Finserv12,380.20 -108.55 -0.87
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Life696.20 -29.75 -4.10
    Titan Company1,728.05 -25.80 -1.47
    TCS3,336.75 -44.05 -1.30
    Shree Cements28,390.20 -338.90 -1.18
    Coal India147.20 -1.55 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,728.00 -27.45 -1.56
    TCS3,335.60 -45.10 -1.33
    HCL Tech985.55 -9.95 -1.00
    Reliance2,086.00 -18.30 -0.87
    Bajaj Finserv12,380.20 -108.55 -0.87

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1900-0.0100-0.01
    Euro-Rupee88.5180-0.0440-0.05
    Pound-Rupee103.18700.25000.24
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66980.00030.04
    View More