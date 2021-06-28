COVID-19 relief: Govt announces Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for affected sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-19 affected sectors. The Finance Minister has announced eight relief measures as the country is severely hit by the second wave of COVID-19.
The government has allocated Rs 50,000 crore for the health sector which is aimed at scaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas. The maximum loan is Rs 100 crore for up to three years. The interest rate is capped at 7.95 percent.
The guarantee cover is for the expansion and new projects related to health or medical infrastructure in cities other than the eight metropolitan ones.
The remaining Rs 60,000 crore is for other sectors. The interest rate is capped at 8.25 percent. The decision on sectors will be taken based on the evolving needs at a later stage.
The guarantee is to be provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited.
Without the guarantee scheme, the interest rate is at 10-11 percent.
The Finance Minister has announced an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak. It was launched as a part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package in May 2020. The ECLGS 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0 have resulted in a credit disbursal of 1.1 crore units. The overall cap of admissible guarantee is to be raised from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.
First Published: IST