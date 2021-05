The lockdown-like restrictions in West Bengal have been extended till June 15, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on May 27, assuring that the restrictions have helped in tackling the second wave of COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 restrictions in the state will continue till June 15. This is not a lockdown or a curfew. We will strictly follow the restrictions. It's a relief to see that the ongoing restrictions have helped in easing the situation a little," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', according to news agency PTI.

West Bengal Chief Minister’s announcement came three days before the lockdown was supposed to end. The curbs were first put in place for 15 days, starting May 16, after the eastern state reported a huge spike in number of cases of the coronavirus disease.

Essential services will continue to operate in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. The Chief Minister has additionally allowed the jute industry to work with a 40 percent workforce instead of the existing 30 percent, PTI reported.

West Bengal recorded 16,225 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the state’s health bulletin. The state’s total confirmed cases have reached 13,18,203 while the toll from the disease stands at 14,827. As many as 11,79,999 people have recovered from the disease in the state, according to the state health department.

During the press briefing, Banerjee also announced that West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations will be held by the end of July and Class 10 board exams will be held in the second week of August, according to ANI.

The extension of curbs also comes at a time when several areas of West Bengal are reeling under the impact of Cyclone Yaas that made landfall on May 26 and wreaked havoc in parts of Odisha and Bengal. The cyclonic storm then headed towards Jharkhand that has led to heavy rains in the state today.