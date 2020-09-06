  • SENSEX
Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19: Recovery rate rises to 77.32%; fatality rate drops to 1.72%

Updated : September 06, 2020 03:27 PM IST

A total of 73,642 patients have recovered and been discharged from either home or facility isolation or hospitals in a day, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am.
There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country accounting for only 20.96 percent of the total caseload.
The recoveries exceeded active cases of the infection by 23,18,545.
COVID-19: Recovery rate rises to 77.32%; fatality rate drops to 1.72%

