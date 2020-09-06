Healthcare COVID-19: Recovery rate rises to 77.32%; fatality rate drops to 1.72% Updated : September 06, 2020 03:27 PM IST A total of 73,642 patients have recovered and been discharged from either home or facility isolation or hospitals in a day, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am. There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country accounting for only 20.96 percent of the total caseload. The recoveries exceeded active cases of the infection by 23,18,545. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply