Healthcare COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 68.32%, case fatality rate dips to 2.0%: Health Ministry Updated : August 08, 2020 08:47 PM IST India has one of the lowest cases per million at 1,469 as against the global average of 2,425, Health Ministry said. With 48,900 patients discharged in 24 hours, India's total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005.