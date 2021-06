In a silver lining, the COVID-19 daily recoveries have outnumbered the single-day tally for the 22 consecutive days. In the last 24 hours, 2,07,071 patients have recovered, taking the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 2,65,97,655. The recovery rate rose to 93.08 percent, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

India's active caseload has declined to 16,35,993 and is below 2 lakh for the eighth successive day. The single-day tally was reported at 1,32,364, thus maintaining a continued trend in decreasing daily new cases. The total count stood at 2,85,74,350. The daily positivity rate is at 6.38 percent and the weekly rate stood at 7.27 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily fatalities remain below 3000 for the second straight day. In the last 24 hours, 2713 deaths have been reported, increasing the toll to 3,40,702. The mortality rate stood at 1.20 percent, the data stated.

The single-day testing was recorded at 20,75,428. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 35,74,33,846 samples have been tested in the country up to June 3.